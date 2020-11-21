Commemorative Lake Tahoe coin being minted

The limited-edition Lake Tahoe Commemorative Coin is now available to the public, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation said earlier this month.

Donations of $125 or more to the Lake Tahoe Commemorative Coin Environmental Education Fund in partnership with the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation are eligible to receive this silver Lake Tahoe collector’s coin as a thank-you gift. The fund supports environmental education programs at Lake Tahoe.

Only 1,645 coins will be minted at the historic U.S. Mint in the Nevada State Museum in Carson City. The number of coins being produced is a tip of the hat to Lake Tahoe’s deepest point in feet, the agency said. For information and to make your donation, visit trpa.org/coin.

The coin has been engraved in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the bi-state partnership between Nevada and California that formed the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency five decades ago. This cooperative effort to preserve and restore Lake Tahoe is unique in the United States and has resulted in saving Lake Tahoe’s irreplaceable environment.

Proceeds from donations to the environmental education fund will benefit work to deepen people’s knowledge and understanding of environmental issues facing Lake Tahoe. Projects include the Tahoe In Depth environmental newspaper, the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s Eyes on the Lake program, Take Care Tahoe, Washoe Tribe initiatives, and the Nevada State Museum.

Three packages are available with donations:

The top tier package includes a limited-edition print of an original oil painting of the Lake Tahoe coin by coin artist Eleanor Bonbon. Donations at this level include two of the first 200 coins minted, along with a giclee print in a custom-wood frame. Only 100 are available, with donations of $1,645 each.

The wooden display package showcases the coin gift in an original artisan display handcrafted in South Lake Tahoe out of local cedar and sugar pine wood. It features a custom copper display plate and can be rotated so you can view both sides of the coin. Only 500 are available, with donations of $450 each.

The individual coin package includes the Tahoe Coin in a high-quality airtight acrylic plastic case for coin collectors, including non-yellowing agents, secure locking design, and air contamination barriers. The coin and holder will be placed in a full-color display card. Only 945 are available, with donations of $125 each.

You can view the coin, get information about the limited commemorative coin packages, and donate at http://www.trpa.org/coin.