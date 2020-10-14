Commissioners approve a number of items at Oct. 1 meeting

The Churchill County Commission met on Oct. 1 and took action on the following agenda items.

• Commission Chairman Pete Olsen swore in the Fallon Churchill/Volunteer Fire Department Officers for 2020-2021: Third Assistant Chief Eric Blakey, Second Assistant Chief Tony Myers, First Assistant Chief Randy Sharp and Chief Jared Dooley.

• Approved 3-0 a zone change application filed by Geothermal Resources Industrial Park LLC for property located approximately two miles north of Hazen and consisting of 640 acres in the RR-20 land use district whereby the applicant is requesting a zone change from RR-20 to Industrial.

• Approved 3-0 a grant agreement with the State of Nevada Board for financing water projects to receive a grant not to exceed $646,872.00 to fund engineering and construction of the Sand Creek Redundant Well.

• Amended 3-0 the current Cemetery Fee Schedule to add the fee of $200 for holiday and weekend services held at the columbarium and to add a fee of $300 for disinterment of a columbarium space.

• Approved 3-0 the re-naming of the green arena at the Churchill County Fairgrounds to the Tammy Lee Arena with the requesting party to be responsible for the signage.

Lee, who died on July 10, and her family have been big supporters of rodeo in Churchill County. Commissioner Bus Scharmann said the honor is fitting. Jim Moore will make a wood sign for the green area.

Commissioner Car Erquiaga said it’s a great idea to pay tribute to Lee.

• Approved the extension of the Memorandum of Agreement regarding provision of will-serve commitments with Fallon Haneva.

• Approved 3-0 resolution 19-2020 in Support of Federal Legislation Addressing the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization and Churchill County Lands Bill.

• Appointed 3-0 Ernie Schank as the county’s designee to conduct the annual meeting and election of supervisors for the Lahontan and Stillwater Conservation Districts.

• Approved 3-0 the expenditure to H & H Specialty Supply for $859,604.50 for the supply of a pre-engineered steel building for the new Churchill County Civic Center. County Manager Jim Barbee said the price does not include the foundation.

• Approved 3-0 the purchase agreement with Lavinia Johnston for the purchase of real property located at 1955 Coleman Road for $400,000 with a lease back to the seller for one year in the amount of $650 per month.

• Approved 3-0 and extension of time for the submission of a first final map for the River Homes in Fallon planned unit development to Oct. 21, 2021.