Commissioners canvass general election votes

The Churchill County commissioners conducted a special meeting Monday to canvass votes for the general election.

As required by Nevada Revised Statutes, a canvass of the votes including mail-in and early voting must be completed within eight working days of the Nov. 3 election. County Clerk Linda Rothery said the election went smoothly considering the mail-in voting was an extra component.

“It was an extra process, but everything went well,” she told commissioners. “More people, though, showed up to vote in early voting.”

According to the Election Summary Report, Rothery sided 82.1 percent of registered voters, which totaled 12,911 residents, cast ballots. The final results show a slight difference from the numbers released after the mail-in ballots arrived in the clerk’s office.

Rothery said 6,476 voters took advantage of early voting, and 4,493 mail-in ballots or dropped them off at the Churchill County Administration Building. Only 1,942 residents voted on Nov. 3 at the Fallon Convention Center.

The breakdown of the voting and major candidates was as follows:

President: (R) Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, 9,372; (D) Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, 3,051.

Congress, District 2: (R)Mark Amodei, 9,383; (D) Patricia Ackerman, 2,780; and (IAP) Janine Hansen, 482.

Assembly, District 38: (R) Dina Titus (unopposed), 11,193.

County Commission, District 1: (R) Justin Heath (unopposed), 11,308.

County Commission, District 3: (R) Greg Koenig, 9,102; (D) Kelli Kelly, 3,510.

District Judge, District 10: (NP) Thomas Stockard (unopposed), 10,903.

School Board (NP): Kathryn Whitaker, 6,384; Gregg Malkovich, 6,275; Tricia Strasdin, 6,212; Lee Tisdale, 4,418; and Phil Pinder, 4,087.

County Question 1: Passed 7,580 to 4,612, to fund the purchase of major equipment items or repair existing equipment for the Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department.

Supreme Court Justice, Seat D (NP): Douglas Herndon, 6,874; Ozzie Fumo, 2,472. Court of Appeals Judge, Department 3 (NP): Susan Bush, 4,839; Bonnie Bulla, 3,578.

Running opposed and approved by voters was Supreme Court Justice, Seat B, Kristina Pickering.

Churchill County voters rejected the five state questions.