Commissioners have full agenda for Thursday’s meeting

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Consideration and possible action

• Approval of Transportation Agreements for use of Churchill County School District buses for the Parks and Recreation Department’s SUMFUN Summer Day Camp and CARE After-School

programs.

• Public Hearing —Adoption of Bill No. 2020-C, Ordinance 7, an ordinance adding sections 3.40.072 and 3.40.074 to Title 3 of the Churchill County Code for those employees under the direct and indirect jurisdiction of the Board of County Commissioners to the extent of the laws permitted by the State of Nevada and 3.40.072 Emergency Paid Sick Leave and 3.40.074 Emergency Family and Medical Leave.

• Proposed 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Churchill County’s response to COVID-19

• Churchill County’s plan for implementing the City of Fallon and Churchill County Joint COVID-19 Mitigation and Reopening and Return to Work Plan, including the timing of moving to Phase 1, and other matters related to Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

Old Business

• Ratification of a proposal from Johnson Perkins Griffin for $5,000 to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Dodge properties (APNs: 006-591-03; 04; 05 and 06).

New Business

• Approval of a Parcel Map Application filed by the Lewis Family Trust for property located at 576 & 580 McLean Road, APN 008-492-51, consisting of 47.17 acres in the E-1 land use district whereby the Applicant proposes to split the large farm lot into two smaller farm lots.

• Presentation of a draft Preliminary Engineering Report for the Sand Creek Redundant Well Project and discussion of possible funding opportunities.

• Ratification of Appraisal Agreement with Johnson Perkins Griffin to support the Build Grant.

• Application for the Moody Lane and Wade Lane improvement and extension project for $20,000.

• Approval of an Agreement with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office for a Multifactor Authentication Project and Isolated and Dedicated Project for the election process.

• Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance: Renewal for Churchill County Employees and Retirees for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.