Commissioners meet Thursday morning

• Biannual Report from the Churchill County Sheriff regarding the conditions of the county jail and any branch county jail and the number of deaths of prisoners in the county jail and any known circumstances surrounding any such deaths, including, without limitation, basic demographics and information submitted pursuant to the Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013, Public Law 113-242, during the immediately preceding 6 months.

• Authorization to apply to USDA-RD for a loan not to exceed $5,000,000.00 to fund construction of the Churchill Civic Center and to authorize the Chair to sign the USDA-RD obligation documents and any other documents required by USDA-RD.

• Fallon Youth Club update of activities, reopening plans, food distribution, increased facility costs, fundraising efforts, and Coronavirus Plan.

• Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Request for Release/Spill Information from Sigma Freight for a release/spill of diesel fuel as a result of a truck accident on I-80.

• Approval of a Sending Site Application filed by E & C Schank Properties, LLC for property located at 4425 Benson Lane, Assessor’s Parcel Number 007-911-19, consisting of 40.0 acres with 27.28 water righted acres in the A-5 land use district whereby the applicant proposes to place a conservation easement on the property.

• Establishment of a special meeting to canvass the votes of the General Election on Nov. 16.

• Advanced Step Appointment of Christian Spross as Public Works Director at Step 9 of a Pay Grade 77 and approval of a $600 monthly vehicle allowance.

• Report of the condition of each fund in the treasury and the statements of receipts and expenditures pursuant to NRS 251.030 and NRS 354.290.