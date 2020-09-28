Commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Consideration and possible action

• Swearing In Ceremony of the Fallon Churchill / Volunteer Fire Department Officers for 2020-2021.

• A Zone Change Application filed by Geothermal Resources Industrial Park LLC for property located approximately two miles north of Hazen, Nevada, Assessor Parcel Number 009-251-17, consisting of 640.0 acres in the RR-20 land use district whereby the applicant is requesting a zone change from RR-20 to Industrial.

• Approval of a grant agreement with the State of Nevada Board for financing water projects to receive a grant not to exceed $646,872.00 to fund engineering and construction of the Sand Creek Redundant Well. Official

• Adoption of Resolution 18-2020 to declare items in “Exhibit A” as surplus property to be sold at auction.

• Adoption of Resolution 20-2020 amending the current Cemetery Fee Schedule to add the fee of $200.00 for holiday and weekend services held at the Columbarium and to add a fee of $300.00 for disinterment of a Columbarium space.

• Approval of re-naming of the green arena at the Churchill County Fairgrounds to The Tammy Lee Arena with the requesting party to be responsible for the signage.

Extension of Memorandum of Agreement Regarding Provision of Will-Serve Commitments with Fallon Haneva.

• Approval of Resolution 19-2020 in Support of Federal Legislation Addressing the Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC) Modernization and Churchill County Lands Bill.

• Appointment of Ernie Schank as Churchill County’s Designee to conduct the annual meeting and election of supervisors for the Lahontan and Stillwater Conservation Districts.

• Approval of expenditure to H & H Specialty Supply for $859,604.50 for the supply of a pre- engineered steel building for the new Churchill County Civic Center.

• Approval of a Purchase Agreement with Lavinia Johnston for the purchase of real property located at 1955 Coleman Road for $400,000 with a lease back to the seller for one year in the amount of $650 per month.

At their previous meeting, commissioners took action on the following:

• Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District, Ken Collum, Field Manager, Stillwater Field Office, Carson City District updated commissioners on Dixie Geothermal and also of the geothermal lease sale on Oct. 17.

• Approved a contract between Churchill County and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe for Cost-Sharing of Pictometry Imaging.

• Approved a correction of an over-assessment of real property under NRS 361.768 for property owned by Ceresola Brothers.

• Reviewed of Secured Log Changes pursuant to NRS 361.310(4) for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

Continued nuisance abatement for 30 days at 716 East Stillwater Ave. and 405 Sherman St. (APN: 007-711- 05) to bring the property into compliance with the Churchill County Code.

• Approved agreement between owner and engineer for professional services with Shaw Engineering to design, bid, and perform construction administration for the Sand Creek Redundant Well project per USDA-RD standards for $192,000 and approval for the chairman to sign the agreement and agreement certification.

• County Manager Jim Barbee said positive COID numbers have dropped. Twenty-three duplicate positives down to 9.

Decrease in number of people testing:

• Acceptance of a USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) in the amount of $20,000 to continue economic development activities designed to support the STAR project “Select, Target, Attract, and Retain” companies to and in the county.

• Approval to apply a general increase of 2.5% for all non-represented county employees effective Oct. 5 and change the six-month delay in merit increases to a three-month delay, effective retroactively to July 1 with an approximate cost $302,000.

• Approved a request from Jeff Cooley to participate in Churchill County’s Retirement Incentive Plan and the county’s payment of approximately $39,000 for PERS credit.

• Approved a one-time waiver of the Amended Agenda for minimum annual leave usage provision in the Annual Leave Conversion Program for Shannon Ernst.

• Approved job description and assignment of pay grade for an epidemiologist.