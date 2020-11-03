Commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/151527181?pwd=SG1RNGtmZUJFa1BuYmk2UTlRYi8vQT09Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Password: 123456 Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Live Webcasting:

https://churchillconv.suiteonemedia.com/web/live/. These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and

public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Consideration and possible action

• First Reading – Consideration and possible action re: Bill 2020-D, Ordinance 71, amending provisions of Title 13 Water and Sewer of the Churchill County Code clarifying the fees related to disconnections and other special readings; changing the water right dedication requirements from 1.12 acre feet for multi-family housing to .56 acre feet based on unit density; outlining the requirements for non- residential areas that consume water; changing the water connection fees for multi- family units to $5,400 based on unity density; changing the water connection fees for multi-family buildings using a single master meter based upon service size; incorporating the Churchill County Utilities Conservation Plan; providing that the county may add unpaid utility bills to a property’s tax bill; codifying the monthly sewer rate at $57.70 consistent with the existing rate.

• Approval to purchase insurance policies for the construction of the Churchill County Civic Center as determined by the board.

• Request by Duane R. South, trustee, the owners of Assessor’s Parcel Number 006-691-51, for an extension of time to file a final map for a development consisting of one-acre lots on property consisting of 30 acres in the area of Thornbird Drive.

• Advising the Park and Recreation Commission to establish a noise curfew in the rental contracts and the Facility Rental Guidelines for facilities at Regional Park.

Consideration and possible action re: Approval of the Engagement and Fee Letter with JNA Consulting Group, LLC for approximately $22,500 – $30,000 plus out- of-pocket expenses to provide financing services related to the financing of the Churchill County Civic Center

• Contract award to A & K Earth Movers, Inc. for $1,750,000 for the Churchill County Civic Center Civil Improvements Project.

• Resolution No. 22-2020, a resolution regarding Churchill County’s intention to issue tax-exempt obligations and to reimburse the county from proceeds of such obligations for costs incurred prior to issuance related to the Churchill County Civic Center Construction Project.

• ORNI 32 LLC, the Dixie Meadows Power Plant Tax Abatement Application.

• Approval to convert two part-time custodians into one full-time custodian.