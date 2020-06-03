Commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/151527181?pwd=eTdXMnhWbTc4MHQ0VFJRaU1zOVc4Zz09Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Password: 123456

Dial by your location: +1 669 900 6833

Please mute your audio upon joining and do not place a telephone call on hold.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and

practice social distancing.

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and

public. Action will be taken on all Agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

Consideration and possible action

• Award of 2020 Jim Regan Memorial Scholarships to Ashby Trotter, Brock Richardson, and Brooklyn Whitaker.

• Approval of a Leave of Absence request for Emily Tunsil.

• Special assessments on the 2020-2021 Secured Tax Roll to each taxable parcel in the Carson Desert Groundwater Basin; to each permitted water right holder in the Lovelock Valley Groundwater Basin; and Special assessments on the 2020-2021 Unsecured Tax Roll to each permitted water right holder in the Dixie Valley Groundwater Basin.

• Ratification of an Interlocal Contract between Churchill County and the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, for the Medicaid Match Program FY 20 and FY 21 for a total projected contract not to exceed 8 cents of assessed value annually, for an estimate of $389,710 in FY 20 and $455,668 in FY 21.

• Reappointment of Bob Getto to the TDR Sending Site Review Committee.

• Reappointment of Jim Curran and Timothy Gubler to the Churchill County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife.

• Application for an extension of time for the approved land division filed by Michael & Claudia Casey for property located at 3900 Alcorn Road, Assessor’s Parcel Number 008-401- 01.

• Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for $250,000 as approved by the Regional Transportation Commission.

• Churchill County’s application to acquire properties being held in trust by the Treasurer for non-payment of property taxes and the removal of said parcels from the list of properties to be sold at public auction.