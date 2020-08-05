Commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Password: 123456 Dial: +1 669 900 6833

Live Webcasting:

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

• Approval of a Zone Change Application filed by Charles and Annette Webb for property located at 9425 Marshall Drive.

• Authorization for the Commission chair to accept the Letter of Conditions for a USDA-RD loan not to exceed $600,000 for a term of 40 years at an interest rate not to exceed 1.5% and a grant not to exceed $150,000 and to authorize the chair to sign Form RD 1942-26 “Letter of Intent to Meet Conditions,” Form RD 1940-1 “Request for Obligation of Funds,” and any other forms required by USDA for the Sand Creek Redundant Well Project.

• Approval of the Newlands Park and Liberty Pond Lease Agreement with the University of Nevada, Reno for a 25-year term.

• Appointment of Zack Bunyard to the Planning Agenda Commission to fill an unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2021.

• Approval of a Sub-Award from United Way of Northern Nevada Emergency Food and Shelter Program to Churchill County Social Services of additional CARES ACT funding of $82,500 for a total award amount of $91,500, to provide mortgage assistance to Churchill County residents affected by COVID-19.

• Approval of funding for $25,100 from State of Nevada, Housing Division, for Emergency Solution funds to Social Services for Emergency Shelter, Case Management and Outreach Services.

• Approval of funding from the State of Nevada, Housing Division, Welfare Set-Aside Grant Program to Social Services for $10,535.40 for Fiscal Year 2021.

• Approval of funding from the State of Nevada, Housing Division, Low Income Trust Funds to Social Services for $27,269 to support eviction prevention and homeless housing for county residents.

• Approval of funding for Fiscal Year 2021 State of Nevada, Housing Division, Low Income Trust Funds to Social Services totaling $3,482 to provide required match for Rapid Rehousing Federal Program for literally homeless.

• Approval of up to $542,532 from the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health to Social Services to Social Services in support of the COVID-19 response for the period of August 2020 to November 2020.

• Approval of funding totaling $34,269 from the U.S. Development Administration, Rural Development, to Social Services for the purchase of four vehicles, including a UTV for COVID-19 response and purchase of the vehicles totaling $97,999.07.

• Approval of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 fixed monthly payment of $31,497.66 for the Ad Valorem Tax apportionment for the Coalition for Senior Citizens.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Approval of a step increase for County Manager Jim Barbee, effective retroactively to May 21, 2020.

• Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for $250,000 as approved by the Regional Transportation Commission.

• Approval of Resolution 15-2020 regarding assignment of a Deputy Attorney General to prosecute a conflict case.

• Approval of a job description and assignment of pay grade for a community health nurse, and approval to hire for the community health nurse and office specialist.