Commissioners meet today

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

The meeting will be conducted via Zoom. Agenda items for consideration and possible action include the following although some could be tabled because of the pandemic.

Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

Update on Navy Proposed FRTC Modernization Project and Approval of Resolution 09-2020 Requesting Legislative Support for Additional FRTC Modernization Modification and Mitigation Items.

First Reading. Bill No. 2020-C, Ordinance 7, an ordinance adding sections 3.40.072 and 3.40.074 to Title 3 of the Churchill County Code for those employees under the direct and indirect jurisdiction of the Board of County Commissioners to the extent of the laws permitted by the State of Nevada: and 3.40.072 Emergency Paid Sick Leave and 3.40.074 Emergency Family and Medical Leave.

Approval of an FTA 5311 Grant Application to the Nevada Department of Transportation for Operations at $472,294.88 and an FTA 5339 Grant Agreement for the purchase of a new vehicle for CART if funds are available at an 80%/20% match.

Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

Refund of a business license fee of $125.00 to Jamie and Jimmy Lee.

Appointment of Jeff Goings to the Churchill County Parks & Recreation Commission.

Modification of the COVID-19 Leave for Emergency Responders Policy to permit the use of sick leave and to allow intermittent leave.

Notification from the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer that all election precincts will be mailing precincts for the June 9, 2020, Primary Election.

Establishment of a special meeting on June 19, 2020, to conduct the Canvass of Votes from the Primary Election.

Ratification of Contract for Hotel Rooms and Services with Quality Inn & Suites, Fallon, Nevada, for the purpose of providing rooms to be used by healthcare professionals and patients needing to be quarantined to prevent the spread of COVID-19.