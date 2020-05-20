Commissioners meet Wednesday afternoon

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Password: 005864

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Please mute your audio upon joining and do not place a telephone call on hold.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and

practice social distancing.

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and

public. Action will be taken on all Agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

Consideration and possible action

• Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

• Approval of Churchill County’s Tax Rate and Final Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

• Termination of Addendum to Deed of Conservation Easement Dated July 5, 2017 and recorded as Document No. 461999 between Churchill County and E & C Schank Properties, LLC.

• Application to PERS to certify the emergency manager position for Churchill County as a Critical Labor Shortage Position.

• Recess the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting for the purposes of convening the Churchill County Liquor Board.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Affidavit of Mailing Delinquent Tax Notices from the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer pursuant to NRS 361.5648(3).