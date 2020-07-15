Commissioners meet Wednesday afternoon

Churchill County commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

• Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

• Resolution 13-2020 providing for the transfer of Churchill County’s 2020 Private Activity Bond Volume Cap to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

• Approval of Resolution 14-2020 adopting and certifying Churchill County’s Tax Rate for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

• Approval of the Churchill County Debt Management Policy for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

• Presentation by County Manager, Jim Barbee, addressing the need to construct a new Civic Center to meet local needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Approval of a proposal from Johnson Perkins Griffin for $3,000 to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Minner property (APN: 006-541-33, 34 and 37) and the Snow property (APN: 006-851-09).

• Approval of a proposal from John S. Wright & Associates for $3,000, to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Olivo property (APN: 009-091- 13) and the Lawrence property (APN: 009-111-02).

• Performance Evaluation of County Manager Jim R. Barbee.

• Budget Transfer #2 for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

• Automatic Augmentation #2 for Grants Fiscal Year 2019-20.

• Notification of apportionment of the FY 2020 Federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) in the amount of $2,398,974.