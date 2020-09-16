Commissioners meet Wednesday afternoon

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Live Webcasting:

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and

practice social distancing.

Consideration and possible action

• Presentation of Third Quarter 2020 Employee Service Awards.

• Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District, Stillwater Feld Office.

• Approval of Contract between Churchill County and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe for Cost-Sharing of Pictometry Imaging.

• Request for the Board of County Commissioners to approve a correction of an over-assessment of real property under NRS 361.768 for property owned by Ceresola Brothers, LLC.

• Review of Secured Log Changes pursuant to NRS 361.310(4) for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

• Approval of Water Line Extension Agreement with Fallon Haneva whereby Churchill County will reimburse Fallon Haneva for 50% of the construction costs, plus any overrun on the construction of the line at Rice Road and Moody Lane.

• Authorization to proceed with a nuisance abatement at 716 E. Stillwater Ave., and 405 Sherman St. (APN: 007-711- 05) to bring the property into compliance with the Churchill County Code.

• Approval of an agreement between owner and engineer for professional services with Shaw Engineering to design, bid, and perform construction administration for the Sand Creek Redundant Well.

• Acceptance of a USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) in the amount of $20,000 to continue economic development activities designed to support the STAR project “Select, Target, Attract, and Retain” companies to and in the county, and authorize the county manager to sign related grant documents.

• Approval to apply a general increase of 2.5% for all non-represented county employees effective Oct. 5,2020, and change the six-month delay in merit increases to a three-month delay, effective retroactively to July 1, 2020, with an approximate cost of $302,000.

• Request from Jeff Cooley to participate in Churchill County’s Retirement Incentive Plan and the county’s payment of approximately $39,000 for PERS credit.

• Approval of a job description and assignment of pay grade for an epidemiologist, and approval to hire for the epidemiologist and authorize the county manager to approve an advanced step placement for the new hire, if warranted, to “employ a person who possesses superior qualifications.”