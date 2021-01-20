Commissioners meet Wednesday afternoon

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the commission chambers, 151 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Consideration and possible action

• Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

• Presentation by Chris Mahannah on work needing to be done on wells and pumps at the cow1ty-owned Wild Goose Ranch and authorization to proceed with the work using Carson Pump. Total cost for repairs may total approximately $90,000.

• Application for continued support funding for the Churchill Art’s Council for $8,000 to be considered in the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and an update on activities.

• Approval of Shaw Engineering’s proposal to develop a Preliminary Engineering Report for Coleman Road property off-site Water and Wastewater Infrastructure for $55,000.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Request from Geothennal Resources Industrial Park, LLC for extension of tin1e for submittal of a Parcel Map for the Hazen Rail Park Tentative Map pursuant to the Development Agreement approved in July 2010, Bill2010-D, Ordinance 103, Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-251-28, consisting of 482.59 acres of non-water righted property .

• Administrative Order 2021-01 authorizing the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to destroy or dispose of firearms which were confiscated pursuant to NRS 202.340.

• Sending Site Application filed by the Paulsen Family T1ust for property located at 3600 Austin Highway, Assessor’s Parcel Number 007-911-53, consisting of 144.4 acres with 96.79 water righted acres in the A-5 zoning district, whereby the ppplicant proposes to place a conservation easement on the property.

• A Reversion to Acreage Map Application filed by Sheldon & Patricia Mogg for property located at 3270 & 3292 Duane Drive, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 010-104-01 and 010-104-02, consisting of 0.79 acre and 0.48 acre respectively in the E-1 zoning district, whereby the Applicants propose to combine the two lots into one parcel.

• A Parcel Map Application tiled by Dalton Lowe1y for property located at 2490 Soda Lake Road, Assessor’s Parcel Number 008-121-55 , consisting of 44.83 acres in the A-5 zoning district, whereby the Applicant proposes to divide the parcel into two lots.

• A Tentative Parceling Plan Application for NEV DEV, LLC filed by Dan McCreary and Jessica Stranger for property located on Dillon Road, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 008-113-49 and 008-113-56, consisting of a total of 80.64 acres in the E-1 zoning district, whereby the applicants propose to divide the two parcels into 16 parcels. as indicated on the tentative parceling plan.

• Notification of appraisal report for property located at the comer of Pine and Casey roads as part of a transaction for Churchill County to purchase the property from Verner Homes Nevada, LLC and authorization to proceed to closing.