Commissioners meet Wednesday afternoon at City Hall

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Fallon City Council chambers because of early voting at the regular location.

This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 151 527 181

Password: 123456 Dial: +1 669 900 6833

Live Webcasting:

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Consideration and possible action

• Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

• Presentation of the proposed negotiated contract with the United States providing for the operation and maintenance of the Newlands Federal Reclamation Project.

• Authorization to proceed with a nuisance abatement at 716 E. Stillwater Ave. and 405 Sherman St. (APN: 007-711- 05) to bring the property into compliance with the Churchill County Code by removing a non-conforming manufactured home and cleaning up the property, with the work to be performed by Hiskett & Sons for $8,000.

• Appointment of Scott Nelson to the Churchill County Planning Commission to fill an unexpired term through May 31, 2023.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Ratification of the Agreement Extension with Cassidy & Associates for $15,000 per month.

• Approval of Amendment to Agreement for purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Denver Scott Nygren on Assessor’s Parcel Number 007-571-23, totaling 78.36 acres with 65.69 irrigated acres.

• Approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Hammond Homes & Construction to provide construction management services during the construction of the Churchill County Civic Center for $100,000.

• Approval of a Parcel Map Application filed by Sharon McKnight and Tristan Redmond for property located at 4480 Soda Lake Road, Assessor’s Parcel Number 008-052-58, consisting of 20.0 acres in the A-10 land use district, whereby the Applicant proposes to split the parcel into two lots.

• Resolution No. 21-2020 authorizing the disposal of property by the District Attorney’s office.

• Approval of job description and pay grade for the Bailiff position.

• Approval of part-time Fingerprint Technician position, job description, and Pay Grade.