Commissioners to conduct Thursday meeting on Zoom

https://zoom.us/j/151527181 Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Find your local number: FACTBOX To access the meeting: Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 151 527 181 Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ac578z09s5

Churchill County Commissioners will meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Individuals wanting to attend are asked, instead, to use Zoom.

Agenda items include the following:

Approval of a Parcel Map Application filed by TOT Trust for property located on Stillwater Road, APN 009-072-03, consisting of 38.5 acres in the A-10 land use district whereby an administrative variance for parcel size was approved to allow two lots to be less than 10 acres and the applicant proposes to divide one parcel into four parcels.

Adoption of a joint Proclamation between the city of Fallon and Churchill County declaring April 2020 as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Approval of Child Support Hearing Master Budget for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022 for $15,817 each of those years.

First Reading — Bill 2020-A: Title: An ordinance making corrections, deletions, additions, and minor revisions to Title 1 General Provisions, Section 1.12 Code Enforcement; Title 5 Business Licenses and Regulations, Section 5.04 Business Licenses; Title 9 Public Peace, Morals, and Welfare, Section 9.12 Adult Entertainment Businesses; and Title 16 Consolidated Development Code, Section 16.08 Zoning and Land Use, Section 16.12 Division of Land, Section 16.16 Development Standards, and Section 16.24 Definitions.

An ordinance amending, adding and deleting definitions, regulations, and procedures related to the Consolidated Development Code and other items related in the Churchill County Code.

Adoption of Resolution 03-2020: A Resolution revising various filing fees in Title 16 Consolidated Development Code for map and permit applications; an increase or change in various fees associated with processing, review, required notifications; recording fees and so forth for land use applications, appeals, and nuisance matters, as these have not been updated since Sept. 29, 2010.

Review and adoption of a Business Impact Statement prepared in anticipation of proposed Bill No. 2020-B, Ordinance No. 121, which imposes a $0.05 tax on diesel fuel purchased in Churchill County.

First Reading — Bill No. 2020-B, Ordinance No. 121, a proposed ordinance adding Chapter 4.11, entitled “Churchill County Diesel Fuel Tax” to Title 4 of the Churchill County Code by imposing a five cent ($0.05) tax on diesel fuel sold within Churchill County; exempting certain diesel fuel from taxation; providing for the administration, deposit, and disbursement of tax revenue; requiring annual reporting to the Department of Taxation; adopting subsequent amendments to certain Nevada Revised Statutes; limiting repeal; adding a severability clause; and other matters properly relating thereto.

Approval of a Parcel Map Application filed by Donati Properties, LLC, for Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-251-65, consisting of 5.0 acres in the Industrial land use district whereby the applicant proposes to split one parcel into two parcels.

Approval of Resolution 08-2020 requesting assignment of a deputy attorney general in the review and prosecution of a conflict case.

Approval of Administrative Policy regarding employee absence due to hazardous conditions.

Exemption of first responders from families First Coronavirus Response Act.