Community sports: Block party at Silver Oak this weekend

The community is invited to a block party at Silver Oak from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Friday’s event features a Jazz and Beyond concert with CeCe Gable from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Rock and Roll Sock Hop and dancing at the Cadillac at the driving range from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. On Saturday, there will be a classic car display, including Garth Richards’ private collection. Callaway will offer golf demos, displays and giveaways. The Cadillac driving range and practice facility will be open to the public. Ice cream, food and drink will be available for purchase. A DJ and giveaways will be part of the event all day. For information, call the Silver Oak Golf and Events Center at 775-841-7000.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Aug. 4 in preparation for the upcoming match play tournament.

Nick Sutter won Flight A with a net score of 65, followed by Charles Poe with 66, Bill King with 69 and Dan Essary and Neil Notley both with 70.

Flight B was won by Mike Davis and Roger Hala both with net scores of 68 ahead of Augie Martinez with 69. There were four fourth place players with scores of 71 including David Wittman, Frank Ramirez, Richard Torok and David Morris. John Guidicatti won Flight C with a score of 61 followed by David Thorne with 62 and Paul Lockwood and Joe Morrison both with 66.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Charles Poe on Hole #1, John Guidicatti on Hole #17 and Dan Mahoney on Hole #18.

Providenti and Jorgensen Shine at Silver Oak

Nick Providenti carded a one-under par 70 to take low gross honors at the Sunday Men’s Club monthly masters tournament Aug. 4 at Silver Oak Golf Course, while Paul Jorgensen scored a rare hole-in-one on the 124-yard 11th hole.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Providenti and Andrew Sels with 64, followed by Jason Clark with 65 and Francisco Delaparra with 67. Wes Camp, Alex Talmant and Larry Johnson tied for fifth with 68.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Andy Bohm led the way with a low net 64, Steve McIntyre was second with 66 and Mike Parapid and Darryl Schultz tied for third with 68. Dennis Klenczar was fifth with 69.

In the third flight, Dave Center was tops with a low net 64, followed by Eric Moormann with 65 and Steven Sturm with 67. Dennis Prutch, JP Penrod and Darren Salerno tied for fourth with 68.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day Sept. 21

The sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day will be held Sept. 21 at the Silver Oak Golf Course.

There will be three events that day. It will start with the Carson City bench press championships at 7 a.m. on the Silver Oak patio. There are a number of categories including men’s, and women’s divisions for those 18 years old to 55 years old. There is the senior men’s and women’s division’s for those between 55 years old and 70 years old.

In addition to these a new division, super seniors, has been added for the those older than 70 years old. There also is the teenage division for those between 13 and 17 years of age. Finally there is a kids division for those 12 years old and younger. Cost is $10 for three lifts.

At 8 a.m. the 2 mile walk/run, the 8K walk/run and the kids fun run will take place. It is $30 for the 8K, $20, for the 2 mile and $10 for kids fun run. The kid’s fun run is for those 12 years old and under. Registration can be found on Active.com along with at Kaia FIT and Blue Zone Sports at their Carson City and South Lake Tahoe stores. The Tahoe Mountain Milers and Kaia FIT will co-sponsor this event with the Carson City Kiwanis.

At 9 a.m. there is the 4-person scramble golf tournament. This event also has a number of divisions. There are the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, also senior men’s women, and mixed divisions. All members of a senior team must 55 years of age and older. The entry fee still remains at $100 per person. Entry forms can be picked up at the Silver Oak Golf Course Club House and at the Carson City Kiwanis website.

There also will be a car donated by Michael Hohl Motors for a hole in one.