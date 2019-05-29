Community sports: Camp out plays competition at Dayton

Wes Camp carded a four-over par 76 for the low gross score as the Silver Oak Sunday Men’s Club traveled May 19 to Dayton Valley Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Camp with 69, followed by Brian Sweet with 74 and Andrew Sels with 76. Dennis Baughman, Eric Fujita, Frank Maricich and Jim Sapien tied for fourth with 80.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Jeff Nichols led the way with a low net 67, followed by Stevan Lyon with 69, Bert Wells with 75 and Jeff Cloutier with 77.

In the third flight, Mike Matuska shot a low net 71, followed by Brad Williams with 73, Rick Crawford with 75 and Dennis Prutch with 76.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club Results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Sunday despite the bad weather. There was a tie for first place between Chris Willing and Nick Sutter both with a net score of 73.

Bill King was third with a 75. There was a four way tie for fourth place which included Matt Budjako, Charles Poe, Dan Mahoney and Marc Menezes all with a net score of 76.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Dan Essary on Hole No. 1 and Augie Martinez on Hole No. 18.