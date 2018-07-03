Community sports: Camp pitches way to Silver Oak Senior Men’s win

The 2018 Silver Oak Senior Men's (SOSM) President's Cup was held June 19 and 26.

More than 60 golfers competed in the two-day eclectic scoring event. Wes Camp was the low gross winner at 4-under and Ron Tamori was the low net winner at 17-under.

Tim Bloom was second low gross (-1) and Alex Talmant was third (E). Bob Lewis and Tim Ricketts tied for second low net (-16).

The two-round Club Championship event will be held Aug. 14 and 21. Signups are now being taken.

The SOSM group currently has 121 members and plays every Tuesday morning through October. Various formats are scheduled throughout the season and a few new ones will be introduced this year.

Each week's tournament employs a shotgun start at 8 a.m. through September and 9 a.m. in October. Weekly games and closest to pin contests are available each week. Three travel days are scheduled this season to courses in Northern Nevada and/or California.

Applications, schedules and information are available at the Silver Oak Golf and Event Center website http://www.silveroakgolf.com. You can also just stop in the pro shop and sign up with the staff.

Hoops camp set for next week

Carson High basketball coach Jordan Glover, through Capital City Hoops, has scheduled lessons September through November and has set up a four-day camp next week. He also has a Back to School Hoop Bash and a Senator Holiday Hoop Fest set for December and January.

Glover is bringing in former four-year basketball standouts Olek Czyz and Bobby Hunter. Czyz played at Duke and then transferred to Nevada where he was an all-WAC selection. Hunter was a standout guard at Bishop Manogue, who went on to play two years at Illinois State.

The Capital City Hoopaholics runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MAC on Russell Way from July 9 through 12. The camp is open to kids between the ages of 6 and 15. The fee is $110 per camper and $90 for Capital City members.

The Back to School Hoop Bash is Aug. 6 through 9 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The fee is $90 and $70 for Capital City members.

Glover is offering lessons September through November from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for 8 to 13-year-olds and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for participants 14 and up. Scholarships are available for families. The cost is $120 per month.

The date and time for the Holiday Hoop Fest has yet to be determined. Campers will get a chance to play with CHS players and coaches. The cost is $75, $65 for CCH members.

All campers must be covered by family insurance.

For more information, call 813-8735.

Pyramid Triathlon

set for July 7

The annual Pyramid Lake Sprint Triathlon is set for Saturday.

The sprint triathlon consists of a .5-mile swim, 14-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run. The Duathlon is a 2-mile run, 14-mile bike and a 3-mile run. Wave 3 (triathlon) is a .25-mile swim, 5-mile bike and a 2-mile run (costume required).

The start and finish is just south of the Sutcliffe Marina at Pyramid Lake. Packets can be picked up Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eclipse Plaza, 3950 Mayberry Drive in Reno. For information, contact Mike Ginsburg at 834-7766 or via e-mail at mginsburg@nvenergy.com.

Hinckley wins at

Empire Ranch

Steve Hinckley shot a 59 net to win Flight A at the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event on June 27. Richard Brown and Bill Hetherton were next at 64. Gene Gaston won Flight B with a 64, a stroke better than Jay Stewart and Gary Mick. Greg Bentley won Flight C with a 57, four shots clear of Ralph Bothe and seven ahead of Marshall McCurdy.

Bill Lange, John Tierney, Hetherton and McCurdy won closest to the hole honors.

King edges Sparman

in C. Valley tourney

Bill King shot a net 31 and defeated Jack Sparman via tie-breaker at the Carson Valley Men's Club event.

The format was an individual blind nine with the holes chosen randomly after the round.

David Morris won Flight B with a 32, one shot better than Augie Martinez. Brick Ludington won Flight C with a 29, two shots better than David Thorne.

Jack Zippwald, Martinez and Mike Davis won closest to the hole.