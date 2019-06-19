Community Sports: Capital City Hoops camp set

Capital City Hoops, a local non-profit organization, is hosting the second annual Hoopaholics Basketball Camp for kids ages 5-15. The event will be July 8-11 at the MAC Facility at 1860 Russell Way in Carson City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost of the four-day camp is $120 for non-members and $100 for Capital City Hoops members. There’s a multi-camper discount for those siblings who want to attend the camp together. The discount is $60 for each additional child in the same family.

All boys and girls interested in basketball are encouraged to join the fun. Camp includes individual skill building, shooting competitions, team games, camp speakers, and camp prizes. A camp T-shirt is included with paid registration.

The camp is hosted by President of Capital City Hoops and Carson boys basketball coach Jordan Glover. Assisting him at the camp are former Division I basketball players and current CHS varsity boys and girls players. Glover said he’s committed to giving back to the community.

“I want to provide an opportunity for the youth of Carson City to improve their basketball skills,” he said.

For information visit http://www.carsoncapitalcityhoops.com or email Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us.

Essary wins CV President’s Cup

The 36-hole Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club President’s Cup was won by Dan Essary with a net score of minus 13 on Sunday. The sum of the best net score on each hole determined the final score.

Nick Sutter was second with net minus 10, followed by Sandy Martin with a net minus 7 and Augie Martinez with a net minus 5. There was a four-way tie for fifth place at minus 4 which included Larry Rutledge, Neil Notley, Charles Poe and Frank Ramirez. Fred Coons, Brian Smithwick and Dennis Patterson tied for ninth place with a net score of minus 3.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Martin on Hole No. 1, Sutter on Hole No. 17 and Garry Louie on Hole No. 18.

CVWC results

Results from the Carson Valley Women’s Club stroke play golf tournament held on June 11:

FLIGHT 1 — 1. Virginia Irlikis-72; 2. Margie Stephens-76; 3. Anne Henderson-77; 4 Sue Carston-80

FLIGHT 2 — 1. Sandy Trainer-64; 2. Gwen Guiette-66; 3. Rhonda McClelland-71; 4. Chris Favero-72

FLIGHT 3 — 1. Louise Sparks-73; 2. Jan Nolan-78; 3. Jan Singyke-79; 4. Kelly King-79

Wilson wins President’s Cup at Silver Oak

Dan Wilson is the President’s Cup champion for the Silver Oak Men’s Club after shooting a combined 3-under par after two rounds in the tournament that finished June 9.

The President’s Cup takes the best scores from each hole over two rounds for gross and net winners. The low net (after handicap is applied) over the field was Ryan Balik at 17 under.

Brian Sweet and Frank Maricich were the top finishers in the low net first flight at 11 under, followed by Joe Glazner at 10 under, Wilson at 9 under, and Nick Providenti and Ben Gelbaum at 8 under.

In the second flight, James Shabi led the way at 13 under with Robert Tinnin second at 10 under. Vern Payette, Steve McIntyre and Eric Shaub tied for third at 9 under.

In the third flight, Balik led the way at 17 under, followed by J.P. Penrod at 15 under and Brad Williams at 14 under. Darren Salerno, Jeff Sorenson and Michael Matuska tied for fourth at 12 under.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.