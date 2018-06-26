Community sports: Carson City tennis clinic to begin July 2

A six-week tennis clinic for beginning to advanced players is being offered starting July 2 at Centennial Park.

The clinic is headed by Eldon Wilson, who has been involved in tennis as a player and coach for more than 30 years.

There are six one-week sessions. The cost is $40 per week, and you can save by signing up for multiple weeks. Ages 5-9 go from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the 10-13 group from 10 to 11, and 13 and up players go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For information, contact Wilson at 530-354-5343 or eldon-wilson@comcast.net. Make sure you designate which session(s) you'll attend, the child's name and contact number.

Davis wins flight

at Carson Valley

Recommended Stories For You

Linda Davis shot a net 64 to win Flight 1 at Carson Valley Women's Golf Club Guest Day tournament.

Davis outlasted Kathy Belvel by five shots and Sue Carsten by eight. Darlene Zippwald won Flight 2 with a 66, four shots ahead of Vicki DeVore and five better than Gwynn Guiette. Jan Recanzone won Flight 3 with a 76, one shot better than Marian Pinkerton. Clarice Lommori was third with an 80.

Ford trio wins

at Eagle Valley

The trio of Deb Ford, Mary Kay Kaluza and Louise Smith-Egstrom shot a net 47 to win the best-ball scramble tournament at Eagle Valley-West.

Karen Bowman, Patti Boerio and Gail Nelsen were second at 48 and Kathy Streeter, Anita Trents and Renee Deering were third with a 49.

The Streeter trio had the best low gross score with a 79.

Fagnant quartet triumphs

at Empire Ranch event

Steve Fagnant, Andrew Warner, Steve Hinckley and Rene Ojeda shot a net 103 to win Flight A at the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event.

The format was a cha-cha-cha with Stableford scoring.

Brick Ludington, Bill Allen, Wade Walker and Jeff Surber were second with a 99.

Flight B was won by Gene Gaston, Marshall McCurdy, Hank Teague and blind bogey with a 107, seven points ahead of Al Giannotti, Greg Bentley, Skip Yokota and Ken Cuneo.

Robey Willis, Nick Paul, Jim Farcello and Hinckley won closest to the hole honors.

Sutter wins men's event

at Carson Valley

Nick Sutter shot a net 72 to win the recent Carson Valley Men's Club event on June 17.

The format was Tip, Tuck, Tough.

Marc Menezes, Chris Willing and Tim Davis tied for second at 73. Roger Hala won Flight B with a 65, five shots in front of Mike Davis and six ahead of Richard Brown. Richard Torok won Flight C with a 68, three shots better than Sandy Martin and six better than Brent Holderman and Melvin Ness. Bruce Sandford won Flight D with a 63, nine shots better than Bob Van Nort and 10 ahead of John Carey.