Community sports: Crossfit competition features 120 athletes

About 500 people, including 120 athletes, attended the sixth annual Carson City Crossfit New Kids in the Box Competition held on Saturday at Mills Park.

Each athlete performed four workouts.

"New Kids in the Box was my first competition," said Hannah DeGoey. "I've been attending Carson City Crossfit since March and have found the coaching there to be a reason why I keep coming back. I didn't know what to expect going in but once I started competing, I found the skill level of the other competitors to be something to aspire to. The workouts were tough for me, but I felt myself pushing even harder thanks to the motivation from my Carson City Crossfit family. Thanks to this competition, I've learned that I can push past what I thought were my limits and will motivate myself to work even harder for next year."

Carson City Crossfit owners Jill and Lief Larson thanked all the affiliates, athletes, judges, vendors and the Crossfit community that made the event possible.

Sean Sweeney of Fallon and and Del Lafountain of South Lake Tahoe will representing Reno/Tahoe in Madison, Wisconsin, for the 2018 Reebok Crossfit Games.

Schreiber wins Carson Valley event

Results from the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club individual stroke play event held July 8.

Flight A (Net Score): First — Jeff Schreiber, 70; second — Jesues Rey, Marc Menezes, 72. Flight B: First — Roger Hala, 67; Second — Frank Ramirez, 70; third — Neil Notley, 71. Flight C: First — Sandy Martin, 63; Second — Neil Bain, 65; Third — Don Henderson, 66. Flight D: First — David Thorne, 65; second — John Guidicatti, 72; third — Willie Tenney, 73.

Closest to the pin: Hole No. 1 — Ken Smitreski. Hole No. 18 — John Guidicatti.

Goldstone wins at Genoa Lakes

The annual Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club President's Cup tournament took place July 10 and 12 at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club Ranch and Lake courses. Twenty-four members competed in the two-day net tournament. Ladies' Club president, Sondi Goldstone, won the tournament with a net score of 134.

Second place honors went to Jeanne Fadem with a score of 136. Other top scorers in the tournament were: 3rd place – Mary Zimmerman; 4th place – Barb Wilson; 5th place – Peggy Lyon; 6th place – Michelle Rothe; 7th place – Juanita Wells; 8th place – Wendy Oleson.

Membership in the Genoa Lakes Ladies' Golf Club is open to women golfers ages 18 and over. For information, contact Club President, Sondi Goldstone, at 415-794-8785, or send an email to: genoaladiesgolf@gmail.com.