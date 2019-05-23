Community sports: Free family golf clinic outshines Mother Nature

Professionals from the Sierra Nevada Chapter-NCPGA Section gave each participant an individual lesson on the Eagle Valley driving range at the Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic.

A hearty group of aspiring junior golfers and their families experienced a day of entertainment, instruction and valuable golf-related gifts at the Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic at Eagle Valley Golf Course on Sunday.

Chilly and blustery weather may have hampered attendance for the 27th edition of the free clinic but it didn’t dampen the fun and enthusiasm enjoyed by approximately 375 participants.

The entertainment was provided by golf trick shot performer Dean Davis from Oxford, England. Instruction was provided by 35 PGA golf professionals from the regional Sierra Nevada Chapter of the Northern California PGA Section.

Davis, a 20-year veteran of golf trick show performances, kicked off the festivities with a dazzling array of mind-boggling shots and unusual stunts, many of which involved members of the audience. While Davis has performed worldwide, this was his first show in Nevada.

A plus-two handicap as an amateur, Davis played professionally for two years and became a club professional. “I really enjoyed teaching golf and got into finding ways to make it fun,” he explained. “I started messing with odd clubs and shots and that lead to the trick show.”

The participants received individual full shot lessons from one of the professionals plus group breakout sessions on chipping, putting, where to find golf programs this summer and an opportunity to try some tricks shots with Davis. They were also treated to lunch, prizes, T-shirt, back pack and a golf club.

“It was heartening to see so many families participate and some who have participated before, even children of some of the kids who attended the first clinics 27 years ago,” said Shelly Wright, director of the Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic. “That’s why we do it, it was the dream of Fred Alexander to provide a way for families to get hooked on the game.”

Sponsors who made the free clinic possible were Michael Hohl Automotive, Battle Born Harley-Davidson, Duncan Golf Management, Sierra Nevada Chapter-Northern California PGA section, the E.L. Cord Foundation, the E.J. Tegner Foundation, the Antigua Group, Northern Nevada Women’s Golf Association and Northern Nevada Golf Association.

Article written by Larry Windsor

Essary double winner for CV men’s club

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a 2-person team best ball tournament on May 11.

The team of Dan Essary and Frank Ramirez won with a net score of 64. Danny Wallis and Bill King were second with a net score of 65. There was a tie for third place which included the teams of Mike Davis/Dennis Patterson, Fred Coons/Nick Sutter and Robert Buker/Elaine Agnason all with scores of 67.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Nick Sutter on Hole No. 1, Bob Buker on Hole No. 17 and Danny Wallis on Hole No. 18.

On Sunday, the club held a “Canadian Skins” golf tournament. The Flight A winners, Nick Sutter and Dan Essary, were tied with two skins each. Marc Menezes and Brian Smithwick were tied for third place, each with one skin. Kris Coons won Flight B with four skins. Fred Coons was second with two skins. Augie Martinez and Gerry Bing were tied for third place each with one skin. The closest to the pin contest was won by Charles Poe on Hole 1, Nick Sutter on Hole 17 and Fred Coons on Hole 18.

Delaparra tops at Silver Oak

Francisco Delaparra carded a two-over par 73 for the low gross score at the Sunday Men’s Club tournament May 12 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Delaparra with 62, followed by Dave Linnell with 68 and Andrew Sels with 70. Eric Fujita, Alex Talmant, Larry Johnson and Dan Wilson were tied for fourth with 71.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Vern Payette and Jason Clark tied with a low net 65. Behind them were Michael Parapid and Gary Gamba tied for third with 66.

In the third flight, Brad Williams led the way with a low net 66, followed by Douglas Smeltzer with 67, Eric Moormann with 69, and Ryan Balik with 70.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year and more.