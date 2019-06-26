Community sports: Jesus Rey wins Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club tourney

Jesus Rey Wins CVMC Tournament

Flight A of the Tip, Tuck, Tough U.S. Open Tournament held by the Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club on Sunday was won by Jesus Rey with a net score of 67, followed by Neil Notley with 68 and James Howard with 70.

Flight B was won by Fred Coons with 66 ahead of David Morris with 69 and Bob Buker with 68. Kris Coons won Flight C followed by Mel Ness with 67 and Bud Dick with 69.

The holes in this tournament were placed in especially difficult positions on the greens. The closest to the pin contest was won by Nick Sutter on Hole No. 1, Marc Menezes on Hole No. 17 and Bill King on Hole No. 18.

Camp Wins from the Blacks at Silver Oak

Wes Camp carded a four-over par 75 for the low gross score from the black tees at the Sunday Men’s Club tournament June 16 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The black tees are the longest and most difficult at Silver Oak, measuring some 450 yards longer than the blue tees, from which the men’s club normally plays.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Camp with 68, followed by Dan Wilson with 72. Andrew Sels and James Shabi were tied for third with 73.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Vern Payette and Steve McIntyre tied for first with a low net 69. Behind them were Jeff Cloutier with 73 and Michael Matuska with 74.

In the third flight, Steven Sturm led the way with a low net 64, followed by Dennis Prutch with 70, Ryan Balik with 72, and Brad Williams with 75.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

CVWG results

Results from the Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club’s Tee to Green — Low Net Over the Field event held on June 18:

1. Sue Carsten-53; 2. Diane Van Nort-54; 3. Virginia Irlikis-57; 4. Gwynn Guiette-59; 5. Margie Stephens-60; 6. Jan Nolan-62.