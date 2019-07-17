Community sports: Johnson, Meyer shoot low at Silver Oak

Larry Johnson and John Meyer took low gross honors with 74s at the Sunday Men’s Club tournament July 7 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Meyer with 64, followed by Dennis Baughman with 66, Johnson with 67, and David Perondi with 68.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Mike Matuska and Robert Tinnin tied for first with a low net 68, James Shabi was third with 69, and Steve McIntyre and William Kapczynski tied for fourth with 70.

In the third flight, Don Fox led the way with a low net 65, followed by Eric Moormann with 67. Darren Salerno, JP Penrod and Brad Williams tied for third with 70.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry.

Taua and Sewell earn watch list honors

A pair of Nevada football players, sophomore Toa Taua and senior Gabe Sewell, have earned spots on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Award, respectively.

This is Taua’s first selection to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the college football player of the year. Taua burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign, winning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors. In his first year with the Wolf Pack, Taua led the team with 872 rushing yards and ranked second with six rushing touchdowns. His 5.23 rush yards per carry during the regular season was fifth-best in the league. Among freshmen, his 872 rushing yards ranked 10th nationally. He posted three 100-yard rushing games in 2018, including a season-best 170 yards on just 15 carries at Toledo.

Like Taua, this is Sewell’s first watch list selection for the Bednarik Award, which is given annually to college football’s top defensive player. In his junior season, Sewell led the Wolf Pack with a single-season career-high 92 total tackles. He added another career high with 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also established a single-game career-high with 13 tackles against Boise State. Additionally, Sewell added two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups to his numbers in 2018.

For information and tickets, call 775-348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.

Nevada completes 2021, 2022 non-conference football schedules; adds USC for 2023

The Nevada football program has finalized its non-conference schedules for the 2021 and 2022 seasons and will play USC as part of its 2023 schedule, the athletics department said.

The 2021 season will kick off with a road game on Sept. 4 at Cal as the Wolf Pack returns to California Memorial Stadium for the first time since beating the Bears to open the 2012 season. Nevada will open the home portion of the schedule on Sept. 11 by hosting Idaho State of the Big Sky Conference. The Pack will then play at Kansas State on Sept. 18. The final non-conference game of the 2021 season will be Oct. 9 against former Big West and WAC rival New Mexico State.

In 2022, Nevada will open the year returning the game at New Mexico State on Aug. 27 before coming home to take on Texas State on Sept. 3 at Mackay. The game with the Bobcats is the first of a two-game series as Nevada will travel to San Marcos, where it won in 2012, as part of its 2023 non-conference schedule. Nevada will stay at home to take on Incarnate Word, an FCS school from San Antonio, at Mackay on Sept. 10 before traveling to Iowa for the final non-conference game on Sept. 17.

Nevada will take on USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open the 2023 season and the game will be the first in the modern era between the Wolf Pack and the Trojans. The teams played five times in the 1920s with USC winning each matchup but the 1929 game in Los Angeles was the last between the schools. In 2023, USC will be celebrating the 100th year of the Coliseum and Nevada was part of the inaugural schedule, and the second-ever collegiate varsity game, at the famed stadium in its first year in 1923.