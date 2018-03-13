Community sports: Jones makes cut for 2018 Boston Marathon

Cassie Jones, who works for the Public Utilities Commission in Carson City, has qualified for the 2018 Boston Marathon in April. Jones is a former Carson City resident who now lives in Reno. Jones is a Consumer Complaint Resolution Division compliance investigator.

Last April, Cassie placed second at the annual Reno Marathon. Her time of 3:31:36 beat the minimum qualifying time for Boston, but she still had to wait out the final selection until Sept. 27. Because there's a cap on race entrants, and the applicant pool is so large (more than 30,000 runners and wheelchair and handcycle competitors raced in 2017), the application process gives faster runners priority. Jones' time was one second ahead of the final cut-off.

Jones hopes to better her qualifying in Reno.

"It's a really hilly course, but I'd like to get a better time. It's an awesome environment with everyone cheering you on," Jones said. "I'm pretty excited — I still can't believe it."

"Good carbs and vegetables" dominate her diet, along with "lots of water" and lean proteins. However, after her longer runs, she admits pizza is often on the menu.

"After 20 miles, I pretty much eat whatever I want," Jones said.

Signups for spring flag football

Signups are still ongoing for the 2018 Carson City Talents NFL Spring Flag Football League. The co-ed league is for ages 10-13. Cost is $90 and $60 for coaches' players. Cost includes a reversable jersey, flags, insurance and officials.

League play is scheduled to begin April 3 and end before Memorial Day. Games will be held at Eagle Valley Middle School. Registration is being accepted through March 19 and can be done at http://carsoncitynflflagfootballleague.siplay.com. Players must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/player.

Coaches are also needed and are encouraged to form their own team of eight players. Coaches must also register at http://www.nflflag.com/form/coach.

For information contact Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@nevadaappeal.com or 720-9571 or Ralph Myrehn at rmyrehn@carson.k12.nv.us. Those interested in coaching should contact Whisnand.