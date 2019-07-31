Community sports: Meyer, Delaparra tops at Silver Oak Stableford event

John Meyer and Francisco Delaparra scored the most overall points at the Sunday Men’s Club modified Stableford tournament July 21 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

In a modified Stableford event, points are given based on the net (after handicap is applied) score on each hole: double eagle (8 points), eagle (5 points), birdie (2 points), par (0 points), bogey (-1 point), and double bogey or worse (-3 points).

Meyer and Delaparra were the top finishers in the first flight with 14 points and Nick Providenti and Jim Sapien tied for third with 11 points.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Steve McIntyre led the way with 12 points, followed by Mike Matuska with 9 points. Stevan Lyon, Eric Schaub and Jeff Klipp tied for third with 8 points.

In the third flight, Ben Bohm was tops with 6 points, while Eric Moormann and Dennis Prutch tied for second with 5 points. David Messer, Steven Sturm, Richard Riggs, Don Fox and Alvin Athie tied for fourth with 1 point.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Fuji Park motorcycle races set for Aug. 23-24

Motorcycle racing will return to the Fuji Park flat track in Carson City on Aug. 23-24.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 is family night. Purchase an adult ticket and a child gets in free when accompanied by a paid adult.

Adults tickets are $20; children’s tickets (up to 12 years old) are $10. Tickets are available at Carson City Motorsports, Pizza Factory, Battle Born HD and Casino Fandango.

Wolf Pack’s Weber tabbed to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Nevada senior linebacker Lucas Weber has earned a selection to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

This is Weber’s first selection to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. He was also named a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team earlier this month.

The Reno native has been active in the community, including volunteering last Easter to help feed the homeless in downtown Reno. He also attended Lemelson Elementary for Reading Week to read to the kids and helped with a fundraiser at Scheels that benefitted the Children’s Cancer Foundation. On the athletic side, Weber appeared in 12 games last season where he recorded 56 tackles and 10.5 for loss. He also totaled a career-best 5.5 sacks, as well as one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

The formal announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on Dec. 10. The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on Feb. 14 in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.