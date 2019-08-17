Community sports: Milo Beauchman leads Silver Oak field at Wolf Run

Milo Beauchman carded a six-over par 78 for the low gross score as the Silver Oak Sunday Men’s Club traveled Aug. 11 to Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Alex Talmant with 69, followed by Dennis Baughman with 71, Jason Clark with 72 and Eric Schaub with 74.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Scott Lusty and Jeff Klipp tied for first with a low net 72. Eric Fujita, Tom Betterton and James Shabi tied for third with 75.

In the third flight, Kelly Pingel shot a low net 67, followed by Jeff Cloutier with 70. William Tincup and Michael Matuska tied for third with 74.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week

Drive 4UR School ‘a huge success’ for CHS football program

Capital Ford hosted another “Drive 4UR School” fundraiser Aug. 10 to benefit the CHS football program. By test-driving a new Ford vehicle, Ford Motor Company donates $20 per driver, up to a maximum donation of $6,000. According to CHS teacher, athletic director and head football coach Blair Roman, “It was a coordinated effort by football and cheer to push to get 300 drivers that morning, and I believe we achieved those results.” Roman went on to say, “Ford donates to athletics programs based on the number of drivers. The event was a huge success; Ford is awesome to work with, and they do so much in the community and for the programs at CHS, and we should publicly thank them for all their support over the years and into the future.”

-Phil Brady, Senator Square.