Community sports: More than 600 registered for Alexander Clinic

More than 600 participants registered for the Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic held on Sunday at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

Sponsors for the event were: Michael Hohl Automotive-Battle Born Harley Davidson, Eagle Valley Golf Course- Duncan Golf Management, Sierra Nevada Chapter PGA-NCPGA, The E.L. Cord Foundation, The E.J. Tegner Foundation, The Antigua Group, The NNWGA and The NNGA.

Participants enjoyed a free day of instruction and a trick show from Joey O. Participants also receive T-shirts and the use of golf clubs cut to their size for those who needed equipment. Participants also receive backpacks filled with golf goodies and information on local golf opportunities.

Lessons on the long and short game were provided and lunch was provided and there was a raffle as well. Forty professional donated their time to the clinic.

49ers beat Cowboys in OT

The 49ers beat the Cowboys 45-39 in the first ever overtime game in the NFL Talents Carson City Flag Football League.

Recommended Stories For You

In other games, the Chiefs beat the Rams 40-18, the Packers beat the Cowboys 32-25, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 44-14 and the Rams beat the Packers 32-19.

STANDINGS AND SCORING

Chiefs (10-0): Alex Myrehn 6 TDs, TD pass, 2 interceptions; Dawson Herbert 8 TD passes, TD; Conner Baker 2 TDs; Zack Lopez 2 TDs, 2 interceptions.

Rams (7-3): Danny Alvarado 4 TDs, 3 TD passes; Owen Hickson 3 TD passes; Alex Garcia 3 TDs; Isaiah Hurlbert TD, 6 flag pulls.

Packers (5-5): Braden March 4 TDs, TD pass; Carter March 3 TD passes; Ben Morrison TD, 2 TD passes; Matthew Doan 2 TDs.

49ers (3-7): Sean Finn 6 TDs; John Ammerman 5 TD passes; Dominic Rogers 2 TDs; James Adams 6 flag pulls.

Cowboys (1-11): Zack Weddell 4 TDs; Beau Lail 4 TD passes; Dawson Main 2 TDs; Emmanuel Pineda 7 flag pulls.