Community sports: Pumas Elite win 24th tournament

The Carson Futbol Club Pumas Elite won their 24th tournament since the team started in 2009 by capturing the Truckee River United Spring Tahoe Cup over the weekend.

Despite playing with several players from their younger squads, the Pumas topped Truckee River United FC, 2-1, in the finals.

Adam Radow, Adrian Torres, Guillermo Perez, Milton Rubio, Isael Lopez, Efren Ramirez, Ricky Gonzalez, Gabe Radow, Danny Manzo, Kaden Millard, Leo Barajas, Ronnie Elliott, Alberto Diaz and Christian Martinez played over the weekend. The team is coached by Frank Martinez, who's also the CHS boys varsity coach.

Maxwell wins event

at Empire Ranch

Roger Maxwell tallied 46 points to win Flight A at the recent Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club event at Empire Ranch on June 6.

Recommended Stories For You

Bill Allen 45, Wade Walker 44 and Fritz Siegenthaler 43 rounded out top Flight A finishers.

Tom Teders won Flight B in a tiebreaker over Mike Vadnais. Both had 43 points. Rich Torok was third, also with 43. In Flight C, Tom Harlow tallied 51 points, two better than Greg Bentley and six ahead of John Lewis.

Bill Hetherton, Walker, Bentley and Gary Mick were closest to the hole winners.

Guy, Juri tie

at E. Valley

Joyce Guy and Beth Juri had low gross scores of 95 to tie for the top spot at the June Aces of Aces event on June 6.

Jean Barnett was the low net winner with a 64.

In Flight 1, Mary Kay Kaluza shot 68, Vicki DeVore 71 and Annette Ramirez 75 were the top low net finishers. In Flight 2, Barnett had a 64, while Bonnie MacQuarrie, Denise Clodjeaux and Louise Smith-Egstrom all shot 70. In Flight 3, Anita Treants shot 76, Cherie Jewett had 77 and Luci Auend 88.

Sparman, Menezes

team up for win

Jack Sparman and Marc Menezes shot a 66 to win the Carson Valley Men's Club tournament on June 3.

The format was two-man teams with best ball per hole on the front nine and worst ball per hole on the back nine.

Mike Davis and Augie Martinez were second in a tiebreaker over Paul Lockwood and Larry Rutledge. Both shot 69s. Chris Willing and Charles Poe were fourth with 71 and Pat Coons and Ken Iacuaniello were fifth at 72.