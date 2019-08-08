Community sports: Sapien takes Sunday Men’s Club honors at Silver Oak

Jim Sapien took low gross honors with a 73 at the Sunday Men’s Club tournament July 28 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Eric Sorensen with 65, followed by Dave Linnell with 66. Charles Spencer, John Meyer and Nick Providenti tied for third with 67.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Dennis Klenczar led the way with 66, Jeff Groves was second with 67, and William Kapczynski and Paul Jorgensen tied for third with 68.

In the third flight, Joe Paden and Jeff Sorenson tied for first with 64, while Charles Ransom was third with 65 and Ryan Balik was fourth with 69.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Raiders’ fan club holds barbecue Saturday

Nevada Raider Nation-Carson City Chapter will hold a new and current membership barbecue on Saturday, from 4-8 p.m. at Jimmy G’s, 301 N. Carson St. in Carson City.

Membership for Nevada Raider Nation is $20 per person. The chapter will provide burgers and dogs; those attending are welcome to bring a side dish to share. A 50/50 drawing will be held for those in attendance.

Jimmy G’s will offer drink specials throughout the barbecue. The Raiders-Rams preseason game will be on the TVs at 5 p.m. All attending are welcome to stay and watch.

For information, call co-chair Jeremy Soga at 775-220-6706.

Block party at Silver Oak Aug. 16-17

The community is invited to a block party at Silver Oak from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17. Friday’s event features a Jazz and Beyond concert with CeCe Gable from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Rock and Roll Sock Hop and dancing at the Cadillac at the driving range from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. On Saturday, there will be a classic car display, including Garth Richards’ private collection. Callaway will offer golf demos, displays and giveaways. The Cadillac driving range and practice facility will be open to the public. Ice cream, food and drink will be available for purchase. A DJ and giveaways will be part of the event all day. For information, call the Silver Oak Gove and Events Center at 775-841-7000.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Tournament

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a four-person blind draw team Cha-Cha-Cha tournament on July 28.

In this tournament one best score is counted on the 1st hole, two on the 2nd hole and three on the 3rd hole. This sequence is repeated for the rest of the round. The team of Charles Poe, Bill Allen, Gary Carsten and Allen Hopper won the tournament.

The team of Dan Mahoney, Sandy Martin, John Pearson and John Guidicatti took second place. The third place team was taken by Dan Mahoney, David Wittman, Ken Iacuaniello and Vickie Rutledge (guest). The fourth place team was Nick Sutter, Richard Brown, Larry Rutledge and Robert Van Nort. The closest to the pin contest was won by Richard Brown on Hole #1, Nick Sutter on Hole #17 and Richard Torok on Hole #18.

Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day Sept. 21

The sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day will be held Sept. 21 at the Silver Oak Golf Course.

There will be three events that day. It will start with the Carson City bench press championships at 7 a.m. on the Silver Oak patio. There are a number of categories including men’s, and women’s divisions for those 18 years old to 55 years old. There is the senior men’s and women’s division’s for those between 55 years old and 70 years old.

In addition to these a new division, super seniors, has been added for the those older than 70 years old. There also is the teenage division for those between 13 and 17 years of age. Finally there is a kids division for those 12 years old and younger. This event, which has grown every year, will conclude at 9 a.m. A participant simply must bring $10 for three lifts.

At 8 a.m. the 2 mile walk/run, the 8K walk/run and the kids fun run will take place. It is $30 for the 8K, $20, for the 2 mile and $10 for kids fun run. The kid’s fun run is for those 12 years old and under. Registration can be found on Active.com along with at Kaia FIT and Blue Zone Sports at their Carson City and South Lake Tahoe stores. The Tahoe Mountain Milers and Kaia FIT will co-sponsor this event with the Carson City Kiwanis.

At 9 a.m. there is the 4-person scramble golf tournament. This event also has a number of divisions. There are the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, also senior men’s women, and mixed divisions. All members of a senior team must 55 years of age and older. The entry fee still remains at $100 per person. Entry forms can be picked up at the Silver Oak Golf Course Club House and at the Carson City Kiwanis website.

There also will be a car donated by Michael Hohl Motors for a hole in one.