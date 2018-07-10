Community sports: Jill Beglin solid at Junior World event

Carson City's Jill Beglin had a solid day in the first round of the Junior World Championships in golf on Tuesday at San Diego's Torrey Pines.

Beglin fired a 5-over-par 77 and is in 52nd place out of 123 golfers. Theresa Warner of Kennewick, Wash., took the first round lead after firing a 4-under 68.

Beglin was on her way to an even stronger first round before suffering her only blemish, an 8 on the par-5 17th. Beglin also birdied the 11th and 13th holes.

The event continues through Friday.

Thorne wins Carson Valley event The following are the latest results for the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club's Red, White and Blue individual stroke play event held at Carson Valley Golf Course on July 1:

Each player played from six tees of each color in order.

Red Tee winners (net score): David Thorne, first, 16; Gary Sparks, second, 17; Ken Iacuaniello, third, 18.

White Tee winners: Lee Wallis, first, 18; John Guidicatti, 19, Roger Haga, 19, Bob Van Nort, 19, second.

Blue Tee winners: Jeff Schreiber, first, 23; Sandy Martin, 23, Chris Willing, 24, Gary Carsten, 24, second.

Closest to the pin: Hole No. 1 — Charles Poe; hole No. 18 — David Morris.

Hoppe jumps to Eagle Valley win

Karen Hoppe was the winner of the Eagle Valley Women's Club Red, White and Blue event held on July 4 with a low gross of 76 on the East Course.

Joyce Guy was the other Flight 1 winner with a net score of 67. In Flight 2 Pat Gilbert sparkled with her gross score of 95, netting a 64. Lou Smith-Egstrom fired up Flight 3 with a gross score of 108 resulting in a 71 net score.

Empire Rance 9 and Dine

Empire Ranch Golf Course has brought back its popular 9 and Dine event to be held Friday and July 27.

Participants can plan nine holes and then have dinner afterward. Cost is $75 per couple or $45 per couple for dinner only.

Golf begins at 5 p.m. and dinner begins at 6. The menu on Friday will include, smoked pork ribs, baked beans,, corn on the cob and salad and dessert

The menu on July 27 will include fired chicken, seasoned fresh vegetables and cole slaw and soft corn bread muffin and dessert.

RSVP is preferred. Cal 775-885-2100.