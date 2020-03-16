Confirmed: Carson City’s first positive COVID-19 comes back from Nevada lab as ‘confirmed’

The first Carson City case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has been confirmed by the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

“There is 1 confirmed case in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. Results from the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory are now considered confirmed positive instead of presumptive and no longer need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” reads a post on the Carson City Health and Human Services Facebook page.

Last week, CCHHS announced a Carson City woman in her 70s tested presumptive positive and was awaiting confirmation.

Jessica Rapp, CCHHS public information officer, said a “few” other local individuals had been tested but were all negative for COVID-19.

“In regards to the number of COVID-19 tests that have been conducted, we are aware of 20 tests conducted in the Quad-Counties,” said Jessica Rapp, CCHHS public information officer. “There are tests that providers in the community have conducted, but these numbers have not been reported to Carson City Health and Human Services as providers and laboratory services are only required to notify us if a test comes back positive.”

Rapp also said CCHHS encourages businesses follow CDC recommendations from the CDC on closures.

For information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

For updates from CCHHS, visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

