Conservancy awards Washoe Tribe grant to restore Meeks Meadow

The California Tahoe Conservancy Board has awarded the Washoe Tribe a $380,454 grant for the Mayala Wata restoration project at Meeks Meadow.

Tribal Chairman Serrell Smokey said the meadow has been an important place for the Washoe Tribe for generations.

The meadow served as the historical summer camp for the Washoe people who hunted, fished and gathered plant materials there as well as holding ceremonies in the meadow and adjacent Meeks Bay area.

But cattle grazing logging and fire suppression have degraded the meadow.

The tribe plans to restore the meadow area and again use low-intensity fires to stop the spread of unwanted plant materials such as lodgepole pines.

The plans include removing those unwanted pine trees from the 300-acre meadow, prescribed burning, plant culturally significant vegetation and remove invasive species.