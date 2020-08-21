Continuing unemployment claims decrease dramatically

Business graph unemployment and inflation in newspapers

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

The number of continuing unemployment claims decreased by 95,622 in the week ending August 15, a reduction of more than 28 percent compared to the week before.

A spokesman for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said 240,346 is the fewest continued claims since mid-April.

In addition, there were just 10,938 initial or new unemployment claims filed, a decrease of 6,817 compared to the previous week.

The improvements in Nevada come even as the number of new unemployment claims increased nationally by 135,000 to 1,106,000.

In addition, the number of initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims decreased slightly — about 2 percent — to 12,356 for the week. That program is for the self-employment and gig workers who normally don’t qualify for unemployment benefits. That is the lowest number of initial PUA claims since the program was created.

In Carson City, there were just 112 initial claims filed during the week along with 65 filed in Douglas County. Lyon County reported 107 initial claims and Storey County only three new claims.

While Washoe County reported 943 new claims, the vast majority came from Clark County — 8,682.

As of the week ending August 15, Carson City had 1,785 continuing claims for benefits, Douglas 1,271, Lyon 1,595 and Storey 43.

A total of 17,106 Washoe residents were receiving continuing benefits. The total was in 182,193 Clark County.

The number of initial and continuing claims was down in all of those counties except Storey where continuing claims increased by a couple of people.