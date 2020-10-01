Cortez Masto announces water, housing grants

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., says Nevada will receive nearly $9 million in clean water and housing grants.

The majority of the money, $7.78 million, will go to the state’s Conservation and Natural Resources Department to provide low interest financing for planning, designing and building water quality improvement projects.

That department will also get $150,000 to test for lead in drinking water at area childcare facilities and $80,000 to pay for training on how to adapt business recovery practices that incorporate pollution prevention practices.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will receive $422,522 from the EPA to address their highest environmental priorities and UNLV will get $530,891 to study housing-related health and safety hazards.