Cortez Masto joins legislation to overturn Trump’s citizenship data order

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has joined in sponsoring legislation to strike down President Trump’s order requiring federal agencies to share citizenship information for political purposes.

“President Trump’s attempt to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census was rightly struck down by the Supreme Court,” she said. “But he and his administration are still attacking immigration and trying to turn the census into a partisan political tool.”

Cortez Masto described that executive order as “a blatant attempt to keep immigrants in fear.”

The order instructs all federal agencies to assist the Department of Commerce in determining the citizenship of all people in the country.

It also instructs the census to begin preparing a citizenship question for the 2030 census.