Cortney Ronald Staley killed in standoff with Carson City SWAT

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong has identified the man shot by deputies after a five hour stand-off Saturday evening as Cortney Ronald Staley.

Deputies were called to the residence in the 1500 block of Edmonds Drive shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday for a report of domestic battery.

The caller, reportedly Staley’s estranged wife, told deputies he had been drinking. She left the residence with two of their children but an infant remained inside with Staley.

Deputies tried to talk Staley, 32, into surrendering for more than four hours, a conversation Furlong described as erratic.

The SWAT team finally entered the residence just before 9 p.m. after Staley reportedly threatened to harm the infant — his biological child.

He was killed in an exchange of gunfire with deputies.

Sheriff’s office reports say that contacts with Staley as recently as last Thursday show him having “aggressive tendencies toward his estranged wife along with delusional and suicidal tendencies.”

Furlong said Staley had a criminal history including pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled for a pre-sentencing status hearing Tuesday in that case that. He had also been arrested several times before that on charges including domestic battery.

The woman and infant were transported to Carson Tahoe Health for a precautionary checkup and reportedly suffered no injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Furlong said his office is working with the family members to arrange resources and support services including residential recovery, housing and protective services.