Council appoints new clerk-treasurer

Sean Richardson, left, who is involved with community activities in Churchill County including Fallon Youth Football, has been named city clerk-treasurer.

Thomas Ranson/LVN

The Fallon City Council appointed a new city clerk-treasurer Monday at its first meeting of April.

Sean Richardson takes over for Gary Cordes, who recently retired. He will be officially sworn in at a later date. His salary was confirmed at $120,000 annually.

Richardson, along with his mother, an older brother and younger sister, moved to Fallon when his father was still in the Navy. Richardson, his brother and sister graduated from Churchill County High School. He attended Carroll College in Helena, Mont., where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting.

After graduating from Carroll College, Richardson returned to Fallon. He’s a certified public accountant with experience in public, private and governmental accounting. Early in his career, he worked in public accounting for four years which included auditing the city of Fallon. He spent seven years in the Comptroller and Finance offices for both Churchill County and the Churchill County School District. He has 14 years in private industry with 13 of those years coming as controller for Fallon Ford-Toyota.

Richardson is married to Michelle (Lister), a teacher for the Churchill County School District. They have three children: Maxton, 11; Camden, 9; and Miya, 6.

Mayor Ken Tedford said Richardson’s knowledge, education, experience and prior governmental accounting experience will make him a great city clerk-treasurer.