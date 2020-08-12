County agencies ask for school supplies

This year’s Social Services annual Community Days to be a drive-through experience

Two Churchill County agencies are trying to lessen the stress associated with the purchasing of school supplies.

Churchill County Social Services’ annual Community Days has changed its format this month because of the governor’s restrictions placed on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social Services Director Shannon Ernst said her office and volunteers had to be creative for its Back to School day. Normally, the event is held at Oats Park, but this year, she said it will be a drive-through experience.

“We came up with a way so the kids can get supplies,” she said.

Beginning from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the Churchill County Fairgrounds (COVID testing area), Ernst said the first 600 people who drive through the line will receive a bag of goodies for school. Items include highlighters, sunscreen, backpacks, pens, pencils, face coverings, glue sticks, erasers and markers.

“It’s first come, first served,” she said. “We’re practicing social distancing, so we’re requiring masks (face coverings) and you need to be in your vehicles.

Furthermore, she said school-aged children must accompany the adult.

Ernst said among the agencies assisting are Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Fallon Police Department, Churchill Community Coalition, Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Sheriff Richard Hickox also sees the importance of assisting families who struggle to buy school supplies for their children.

“My wife has been a teacher for 20 years, and we’re always buying school supplies,” he said.

Hickox said a box for donated supplies has been placed in the Law Enforcement Center’s main lobby (180 W. A St.). He said students need pencils and pencil boxes, colored pencils, crayon boxes, face coverings, and tissues. The CCSO has already received several backpacks. He said the CCSO wants to help families and is reaching out to the community as well.

“For some kids it is all about a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils, the creak of a brand new pencil box, the brand new crayons just begging you to pull them out of the box and add some color to that picture, the binders with the cool picture and bright colors,” he said in a Facebook post.