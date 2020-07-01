County commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

• Public Hearing: Bill 2020-A, Ordinances 12, 32, 74, 76, and 90: Title: An ordinance making corrections, deletions, additions, and minor revisions to Title 1 General Provisions, Section 1.12 Code Enforcement; Title 5 Business Licenses and Regulations, Section 5.04 Business Licenses; Title 9 Public Peace, Morals, and Welfare, Section 9.12 Adult Entertainment Businesses; and Title 16 Consolidated Development Code, Section 16.08 Zoning and Land Use, Section 16.12

• Presentation for approval of the final draft of the Preliminary Engineering Report and Environmental Assessment for the Sand Creek Redundant Well Project.

• Resolution 10-2020, a resolution authorizing an election to impose an additional levy of taxes ad valorem for the purpose of providing funding for the purchase of major fire equipment and apparatus including approval of the question language to be presented to the voters.

• Renewal of Contract with Resource Concepts, Inc. (RCI) for an amount not to exceed $85,000 annually.

• Parcel Map application for Michael and Claudia Casey filed by Jeff Rechel for property located at 3075 Indian Lakes Road, Assessor Parcel Number 007-311-69, consisting of 60.39 acres in the A-10 land use district. The applicants propose to split the parcel into two lots of 10.55 acres and 49.84 acres.

• Parcel Map application filed by Nev Dev LLC for property located at 1181 Rolling Hills Road, Assessor Parcel Number 009-271-66, consisting of 25.96 acres in the A-10 land use district. The applicant proposes to split the parcel into two lots of 12.98 acres each.

• Approval of reclassifications submitted with the FY 20-21 budget.