County experiences jump in COVID cases

Churchill County officials reported Monday a jump in positive COVID cases to a total of nine active positives among county residents.

None of these cases is currently hospitalized, but individuals have been directed to quarantine at home.

Of those testing positive, Churchill County said eight were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. Positives range in age from a 6-year-old child to a person in the mid-70s.

Current testing numbers are available at https://bit.ly/3dHXGIY

Since March, the county said a total of 19 county residents have tested positive for COVID and nine have recovered, nine are currently active and one died.

Free drive-through COVID testing is available Thursday at the Churchill County fairgrounds for residents who want to be tested. Call 775-423-6695, option 2, to set up your appointment time. As cases grow in the area, the county asks residents to practice social distancing and wear a mask when in public.