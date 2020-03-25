COVID-19 changes Fallon, Churchill operations

Churchill County implemented a “by appointment only” status for its departments located at the County Administration Build-ing, and City Hall has closed to the public.

Steve Ranson/LVN

The following is the latest recap of either procedures implemented by various agencies or organizations regarding COVID-19. For continual updates, check the LVN website and Facebook page.

City of Fallon

The city of Fallon has announced in order to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 and to protect its employees and residents, City Hall will be closed to the public effective immediately.

City staff will still be at work and available to assist residents and businesses via telephone or electronic means during normal business hours. City crews will also be at work as they continue to operate and maintain the city’s utilities and other essential service.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our employees and citizens,” said Mayor Ken Tedford. “The city continues to prepare, but not panic, and I will continue to implement precautionary measures necessary to protect our employees and citizens as this situation evolves.”

The city encourages residents and businesses to call City Hall with any questions or inquiries. General city questions or inquiries should be made to 775-423-5104; Engineering/Building Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-9863; Police Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-2111; and Municipal Court questions or inquiries to 775-423-6244.

The city also encourages customers to make utility payments by phone, online via fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities, or by using any of the four utility payment drop locations throughout the city:

• City of Fallon parking lot, S. Carson St.

• Stillwater Plaza parking lot, 2105 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 1750 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 879 S. Maine St.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the city of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.

Continue to monitor the city’s website, fallonnevada.gov; its Facebook page; and/or follow the city on Twitter@CityofFallon for further updates and information.

The Lahontan Valley News will also publish any updated information from the city on its website and Facebook page.

Churchill County government

With a state of emergency being declared by the State of Nevada due to COVID-19, Churchill County is taking additional measures to help protect its citizens and county staff. If you are a member of a vulnerable population (those 65 and older and anyone with underlying health issues) we strongly urge you to conduct any county business by phone or using online services.

Effective immediately, the following county services are closed:

Parks & Recreation facilities, fields, and programs, including CARE

Churchill County Library

Churchill County Museum

Pennington Life Center (except for a drive-thru meal delivery service at the from portico from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Churchill County officials made the decision to institute a “by appointment only” policy for the departments located in the County Administration Building, located at 155 N. Taylor St.

Until further notice the following Administration Building offices will be available by appointment only:

Assessor’s Office: (775) 423-6584

Building Department: (775) 428-0264

Clerk/Treasurer: (775) 423-6028

Commissioner’s Office: (775) 423-4092

Comptroller: (775) 428-1414

County Manager: (775) 423-5136

Human Resources: (775) 428-1311

Planning Department: (775) 423-7627

Public Information Office: (775) 423-2266

Recorder’s Office: (775) 423-6001

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services at this time with the following exceptions:

• We will continue to complete statutory required (i.e., sex offender, ex-felon) fingerprints.

• We will continue to complete work card fingerprints at this time. We ask if you have concerns of exposure to the COVID-19 or have been exposed, that you not come in for fingerprinting at this time.

• Concealed Weapons Permit (CCW) applications will continue to be processed. There may be delays due to the state, but we will continue to process the applications on our end. We ask if you have concerns of exposure to the COVID-19 or have been exposed, that you not come in for fingerprinting at this time.

• Inmate video visitation in the front lobby has been suspended until further notice. If you wish to have video visitation, that can still be done from your home as usual; however, there is a cost involved. Inmates can always make outgoing phone calls and send and receive mail.

• The front office/civil desk will be closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m.

• We prefer to contact reporting parties in person when they make calls for service, but depending on the type of request, we may try to complete the call for assistance with a phone call first. This will minimize our contact with people for both the safety of the public and our deputies and families.

CART

Churchill Area Regional Transportation (CART) will only be providing essential transportation services to medical, nutrition, and employment appointments during this time of reduced services and social distancing.

Churchill County Water System

Churchill County Water System is suspending water service shutoffs for delinquent payments in the Churchill County Water System service area. This announcement is for the county water system only and does not include the City of Fallon municipal water system.

The policy will remain in effect until at least March 30 and will be reevaluated at that time considering the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to bring them current or discuss their options with SPB customer service as the suspension of shutoffs is only temporary.

Contact information for Churchill County Utilities:

Marie Henson

Telephone: 775-428-0264

Email: building-mh@churchillcounty.org

http://www.churchillcounty.org

And for SPB Utilities:

800-706-6531

customerservice@spbutilityservices.com

http://www.spbutilityservices.com

Banner Health

If you or a loved one has concerning symptoms, call your primary care doctor’s office to discuss your symptoms and determine if in-person evaluation or testing is necessary. If you do not have a primary care doctor and would like to establish care with Banner, visit Find a Doctor tool on BannerHealth.com.

Patients that meet criteria for further in-person evaluation or testing will be scheduled for an appointment to be seen at one of our clinics and provided with instructions for how to safely enter the building in cooperation with the on-site medical team.

To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner hospitals.

There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction:

• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

Because we understand the importance of engaging with your loved ones, we highly encourage phone calls, FaceTime or video chats to stay in touch during this time.

More information and additional resources:

Our website, BannerHealth.com has the latest news about COVID-19 and changes at Banner due to the outbreak.

Pennington Life Center

Effective immediately at the Life Center and until further notice:

• The lobby area, front desk and dining room are closed. For those who come to the dining room for their mid-day meal, a drive-through meal service will be set up under the portico at the front entrance and packaged meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• All recreational classes and activities are cancelled.

• Meals On Wheels home meal delivery will not be affected at this time.

• The beauty salon, as a private business, remains open at this time.

• Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Life Center at (775) 423-7096 as phones will be staffed.

Fallon Youth Baseball

Fallon Youth Baseball will postpone the season until April 6. This includes practices, scrimmages and games. There will be no opening ceremonies. Game and practice commence on April 6.

Appreciation dinner

LEAD On’s appreciation dinner for all Churchill County School District and Oasis Academy employees on March 26 has been postponed.

Renown Health:

Renown Health is prepared to safely screen, diagnose and care for patients with respiratory illness, including coronavirus (COVID-19). If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, call 775-982-5000 to be directed to the appropriate level of care. This phone screening is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is offered free by Renown Health to our community.

Renown staff are performing respiratory illness screenings at the entrances of all of our Renown Medical Group Locations to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and community.

Renown physicians and staff routinely practice for the potential of infectious disease outbreaks in our community to ensure we are prepared, working in collaboration with the Washoe County Health District and community partners.

Where particular public health risks are identified, we monitor the situation to ensure prevention and preparation strategies are the most contemporary, based on the most current clinical standards and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Upholding patient confidentiality is a fundamental obligation for all health care providers and we will not be providing details about patients under our care.

Churchill Arts Council

In order to ensure the health and safety of patrons and artists, the Churchill Arts Council has cancelled the March 28 performance with Kroma Quarter and the April 4 literary reading with Robert Leonard Reid.

CAC said it will try to reschedule both events and will release updated details when available. Visit CAC’s website or call 775-423-1440 for information.

Fallon Community Theater

Fallon Community Theater, Inc’s Board of Director has ceased operation for a short period of time while the concern regarding the COVID-19 virus runs its course.

Sunday was the final movie showing for at least the next two weeks. The board will re-evaluate throughout this time to decide if staying closed longer would be beneficial. During the closure, the board said it plans to complete some various house-keeping projects — attic work, deep cleaning, painting, prepping the air conditioning units, and cleaning up the sustaining membership list among other things.

The monthly concert series featuring the Will Shamberger Band (March 27) as well as the monthly Saturday Morning Cartoon event (March 28) will be postponed.

Vietnam Veterans event cancelled

The Vietnam War Veteran’s Remembrance Day set for March 28 at Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno has been cancelled. The Vietnam War Remembrance ceremony scheduled for March in Carson City has been cancelled.

State museums close

Nevada State Museum Las Vegas, Nevada State Museum Carson City, Nevada Historical Society in Reno, Lost City Museum in Overton, East Ely Railroad Depot Museum, Nevada State Railroad Museum Boulder City and Nevada State Railroad Museum Carson City.

Fake email

There is an fake email circulating that is pretending to be the live map for Johns Hopkins University. If you visit the website it infects your computer with AZORult Trojan.

An information stealing program, which can exfiltrate a variety of sensitive data. It can be spread by infected email attachments.

Searching for information about the corona virus could unwittingly navigate to this malicious site.

Be cautious and don’t open email attachments you aren’t expecting. If you know the sender you may want to call the person and ask if they sent it.