COVID-19 deaths in Carson, Douglas and Lyon reported Friday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:
- A female Carson City resident in her 50’s
- A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s
- A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s
- A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s
- A male Lyon County resident in his 80’s
CCHHS is also reporting 176 new cases and 29 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,162, with 4,499 recoveries and 86 deaths; 4,499 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|4,485
|2,545
|1,899
|41
|Douglas County
|1,708
|985
|711
|12
|Lyon County
|1,904
|944
|929
|31
|Storey County
|65
|25
|38
|2
|TOTAL
|8,162
|4,499
|3,577
|86
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|12/22/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
|East Fork Fire Station 7940 Mitch Dr, Gardnerville
|12/23/2020
|12 p.m. to 2 p.m
|Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.