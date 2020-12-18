 COVID-19 deaths in Carson, Douglas and Lyon reported Friday | NevadaAppeal.com
COVID-19 deaths in Carson, Douglas and Lyon reported Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

  • A female Carson City resident in her 50’s
  • A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s
  • A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s
  • A female Lyon County resident in her 70’s
  • A male Lyon County resident in his 80’s

CCHHS is also reporting 176 new cases and 29 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,162, with 4,499 recoveries and 86 deaths; 4,499 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. 

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City4,4852,5451,89941
Douglas County1,70898571112
Lyon County1,90494492931
Storey County6525382
TOTAL8,1624,4993,57786

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents 

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/

DateTimeLocation
12/22/202012 p.m. to 2 p.m.East Fork Fire Station 7940 Mitch Dr, Gardnerville
12/23/202012 p.m. to 2 p.mFernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

