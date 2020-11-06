COVID-19 group works out plans for Lyon, Washoe, Clark and Elko counties

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 task force met with officials of four counties Thursday to work out action plans to control the growing spread of the virus.

None of the four — Washoe, Lyon, Clark and Elko — were ordered to shut down any businesses.

But Washoe was put back under a mandate barring gatherings of more than 50 people.

The assessment for Washoe says that, although the virus is widespread in that county, it’s mostly occurring through community transmission that isn’t tied to known cases.

Washoe’s positivity rate is now 10.8 percent and healthcare officials say the significant increases are in the 30-59-year-old group as well as the 20-29-year-olds.

Washoe is increasing enforcement and will meet with the Business and Industry department weekly to coordinate testing in priority zip codes including that surrounding UNR.

In Lyon County, officials believe the surge is tied to an outbreak in a long-term care facility in October that has spread in the community. County officials have canceled large public gatherings and are e requiring private gatherings to submit plans to Lyon Emergency Management and the state.

Elko agreed to increased use of face coverings and an increased emphasis on enforcement and community education.

Finally, Clark County will open an additional community based collection site and focus on the top 10 zip codes experiencing high rates of infection.

Carson City and Douglas County are also on the list of counties but were not involved in Thursday’s meeting.