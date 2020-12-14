COVID-19 measures on Carson City supervisors’ agenda

The Carson City School District will update the Board of Supervisors Thursday on the district’s efforts to safely educate students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supervisors will also consider an agreement with the state of Nevada which will provide two community resilience ambassadors to the city at no cost. The counselors will provide services related to COVID-19 including individual and group crisis counseling, public education, and assessment and referral of individuals for additional services or treatment.

Also as part of the city’s coronavirus response, the board will hear an emergency ordinance to waive business license fee renewals next year to give a break to local businesses, and a contract paid for by funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue to use health staff from University of Nevada, Reno.

The board will also hear a presentation on the first 17 months of the 15-year Waste Management contract, including a July 1 rate increase based on the consumer price index, as allowed by the contract.

The supervisors will consider moving the 1 percent addition to the room tax that pays for the city’s arts and culture efforts back to the Culture and Tourism Authority where it originated. The CTA earlier in the week is expected to vote on the same matter.

And City Manager Nancy Paulson will receive an annual review in conjunction with renewal of her contract.

The board meets at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17 in the Bob Boldrick Theater, Community Center, but the meetings are currently closed to the public due to the public health emergency.

To watch the meeting remotely, go to http://www.carson.org/granicus and click on “In progress” next to the meeting date or tune in to cable channel 191.

Public comment can be made by emailing the comment to publiccomment@carson.org by 3 p.m. Dec. 16 or during the meeting by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the meeting number 146 935 2035. Use the phone number only to make comment.

The agenda is available online at https://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas/board-of-supervisors-agendas-with-supporting-materials/2020-agendas-with-supporting-materials/12-17-20-agenda-with-supporting-materials.