COVID 19 virus isn’t from your pet

Baby is a lovely black one-year-old domestic short-hair. She was surrendered to CAPS with her kittens. She is looking for that special someone who will take time to be with her and give her love. Black cats are good luck and you could be the lucky person to take her home.

Courtesy

Dr. Watson here and I want to assure you that the COVID-19 virus isn’t transmitted by your pets. I know this because Rover just issued a study done by the Center for Disease Control that gives guidelines for folks with pets.

According to the CDC there is no reason to think that any animals in the United States might be a source of infection with this new corona virus. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.

Actually there isn’t evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19. However, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after petting or playing with animals. So, there you have it, your pet isn’t spreading COVID-19.

There are lots of ideas on how to keep you and your pet safe during this time. If you suspect your BFF has been around someone who has the COVID virus, give him a bath. Walk daily and keep your distance from other pets and pet parents. You can do yoga with your BFF but dad and I enjoy just hanging out together. Of course, if you are hanging out a lot, be sure to cut down on the goodies. Mom loves to bake so she’s making us go for more and longer walks.

While pets don’t get the COVID-19 virus they can get the flu. Both dogs and cats can get the flu. There are two strains of canine influenza: H3N8 and H3N2, and two strains of feline: FHV1 and FVC. The good news for humans is they can’t catch any of them.

If you or your pet does get the flu, do what my mom does for me. I get lots of rest, plenty of water, and she makes chicken soup for me. Dr. Watson also recommends T.L.C. and treats.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. The SNAPS program details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Scott Yoffe, at Rover, for sending this resource: Dogs and the Coronavirus: A Resource Guide for Pet Parents About COVID-19. A pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

We are doing SNAPS, Food Pantry and Adoptions by appointment only. Call 775-423-7500.

CAPS will not be at Walmart because Walmart has cancelled all outdoor public events. We will keep you posted when we will be returning with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch.

DON’T FORGET

CAPS is open during this time, however we cannot accept volunteers until further notice.

MARCH PET HOLIDAY

Respect Your Cat Day is March 28. Come see our respectable cats.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2019 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.