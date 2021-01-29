COVID vaccines available to additional groups next week

Churchill County will administer COVID vaccines to these groups on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 3 and 4 at the county fairgrounds.

All persons using the fairgrounds for their vaccine should arrive via Miners Road from Highway 95 south. Sheckler entrances to the fairgrounds will be closed and anyone blocking state highways (including Sheckler) will be cited by law enforcement.

First Doses

Feb. 3 and 4 at 2 p.m. on first-come, first-served basis until allotted 350 doses are administered:

Continuing to serve:

· County residents aged 70+

· Department of Corrections employees, law enforcement/public safety employees, local emergency operators, education and childcare employees and Nevada System of Higher Education frontline educators, staff and students

Now serving county residents aged 64-69 and:

· Community support frontline staff including those working to serve vulnerable populations with food service, shelter services, court/legal and social services; essential public transportation workers, state and local government officials and staff, essential public health workforce and mortuary services

Employees of any of the groups listed must bring proof of employment such as a recent paystub or employer-issued identification to receive the vaccine. Residents should bring proof of age and residency (like a current driver’s license).

To expedite your vaccination process, please print and fill out the “COVID-19 Questionnaire” and “Pre-Vaccination Checklist” forms on the county’s websiteand bring them with you to the fairgrounds.

Second Doses ONLY

Feb. 3 from 1-2 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Please refer to your vaccination card to see when you are eligible for your second vaccine dose.

Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Banner currently is only offering vaccines for those 70 and older. Call 775-867-7740 to make a vaccine appointment with Banner. These appointments are very limited and being scheduled several weeks out based on available allocation of vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens offers the vaccine to those 70+ via appointments through their online portal: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. You will need an email and to create an account to schedule your vaccine at Walgreens.

Medicaid Recipients Needing Transportation

Medicaid recipients needing a ride to the fairgrounds for the vaccine should contact Medicaid for an expedited request. Medicaid is waiving the five-day ride request requirement for those seeking the vaccine.

As vaccines continue to roll out, Churchill County will work as efficiently as possible to administer these vaccines over the coming weeks. Additional vaccine dates and information will be provided on county’s websitewhen available.