1 call nets 3 arrests, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

At 7:02 p.m., Rosa Ramsey, 26, was arrested after a traffic stop at Nichols Lane and U.S. 50 for running a stop sign. A check with dispatch revealed a felony warrant by Parole and Probation. She was held without bail.

At 7:40 p.m., three people were arrested at a residence on Bel Air Way after deputies responded to reports of possible drug use there. The arrest report states that Gregory Shoemaker, 52, was taken into custody because of an outstanding warrant charging possession of stolen property. Devin Keller, 51, was also arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Finally, Nicole Contreras, 38, was arrested. A search of the home and the RV in the yard revealed meth and paraphernalia including a digital scale. All three were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. Keller was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register. Shoemaker’s bail was set at $4,000. Keller’s bail was set at $6,800. Contreras’s bail was set at $3,500.

At 10:31 p.m., a 29-year-old was arrested on a charge of Domestic Battery 2nd offense after an argument with his stepfather turned physical at a residence on Salmon Drive. Bail was set at $5,000.

SATURDAY

At 2:01 a.m., a 20-year-old was arrested at John Mankins Park after witnesses reported several individuals being loud and disruptive. He was taken into custody after dispatch confirmed a misdemeanor warrant out of Douglas County. Bail was set at $298.

At 5:38 a.m., a 34-year-old was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding at William and Roop streets. He was also charged with driving on a license revoked for DUI. Bail was set at $1,065.

At 6:55 p.m., a 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding FTA warrant after deputies responded to an address on David Street for a report of a possible domestic battery. His bail was set at $3,000.

At 9:17 p.m., a 72-year-old construction worker was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to a non-injury accident at Lompa Lane and College Parkway. He was also charged with following too close. Bail was set at $1,065.

SUNDAY

At 8:43 p.m., two people were arrested on multiple charges including drug possession after a traffic stop on North Stewart Street for no front license plate. A check with dispatch revealed the vehicle was stolen in Reno. A search revealed small quantities of heroin and meth along with paraphernalia and multiple prescription pills without a prescription. Eric Miller, 45, and Katrina Christensen, 29, were each charged with two counts of possessing controlled substances, prescription pills and paraphernalia. Miller was additionally charged with possession of the stolen vehicle, the traffic offense and using a fictitious or revoked license plate. His bail was set at $31,100. Her bail was set at $6,000.