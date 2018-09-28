$1,000 reward offered in Carson City robbery case

Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of an AM PM store in Carson City.

On September 8 at approximately 3:30 a.m. two suspects entered the AM PM store and stole a small amount of money from the cash register. The suspects left the store in a gold pick-up truck.

The suspects wore masks over their faces and had gloves on. One of the suspects appeared to be approximately 6-2 tall with a thin build and the other suspect appeared to be 5-10 to 6-0 tall with a thin build. Video surveillance showed a gap in their masks and they appeared to have a dark complexion. The gold pickup truck appeared to be a small truck with an extra cab. The tailgate of the truck appeared to be removed.

The Carson City Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Department at 283-7856, Secret Witness at 322-4900, http://www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.